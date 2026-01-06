Aleppo Clashes Highlight Syria's Ongoing Struggle for Integration

Recent clashes in Aleppo, a northern Syrian city, have resulted in at least four deaths, according to state media. Both the government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are blaming each other for the violence, which underscores the ongoing struggle for integration in the region.

The clashes are part of a broader issue involving efforts to merge the U.S.-backed SDF with Syria's central government. The SDF's reluctance to relinquish its autonomy — gained over years of war — complicates matters, especially in a nation still fraught with economic and political instability following the ousting of ex-President Bashar al-Assad.

The failure to integrate these forces could escalate violence and even draw in Turkey, which has expressed the potential to intervene against the Kurdish fighters. While an agreement aimed at integration was supposed to be fully implemented by the end of 2025, progress has been minimal, with both sides accusing each other of bad faith actions.