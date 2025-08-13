Congress Rallies Against Alleged Voter Fraud: Democracy at Stake

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel accused the Election Commission of sidestepping crucial questions about alleged voter fraud that could undermine the democratic process during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The assertion comes on the heels of queries posed by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Baghel expressed concern that when opposition MPs attempted to voice these issues in a march to the Election Commission, they were intercepted by the Delhi Police. More than 250 MPs found their way blocked, preventing them from reaching the Commission's office. The unanswered questions, he asserted, are integral to safeguarding democracy.

Aiming to preclude electoral malpractice, Congress announced a series of protests and campaigns, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi's padyatra in Bihar and a high-profile rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Concurrently, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge outlined a national plan of night marches and signature campaigns hoping to spotlight and combat irregularities in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)