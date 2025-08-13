Voter List Controversy: BJP's Allegations Against Sonia Gandhi

The political arena has heated up once more as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accuses former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of being quietly included in the Indian voters' list before she officially obtained Indian citizenship. These explosive claims have emerged amid allegations of 'vote-chori' leveled at the government and the Election Commission by the Opposition.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT department, shared a copy of the electoral roll, claiming that Sonia Gandhi's name appeared during the 1980 revision at the residence of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, years before acquiring Indian citizenship. According to Malviya, this incident highlights a potential violation of the country's electoral laws, further complicating the already tense battle between political entities.

In response to these allegations, Congress has demanded evidence citing the illegal registration be presented for further investigation. This rapidly escalating controversy is poised to fuel further disputes as both parties accuse each other of malpractices and fraud. As political leaders exchange fiery statements, the veracity of these claims remains to be scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)