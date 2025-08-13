Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Enforce Slaughterhouse Closures on Key Festivals

In a move aligned with Union and state regulations, the municipal corporations of Nashik and Malegaon have mandated the closure of all slaughterhouses within their jurisdiction on Independence Day. The directive aims to respect religious sentiments and will be enforced strictly, with legal actions against violators.

The Malegaon Municipal Corporation broadened the restrictions, including private abattoirs and meat shops selling chicken, goat, and buffalo meat. The closures are scheduled not only for Independence Day on August 15 but also for Shikrishna Jayanti, Jain Paryushan Parva, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Jain Sanvastari on varying dates in August.

Issued under the Maharashtra Municipal Act 1949 and supported by other legal frameworks, penalties for non-compliance could lead to hefty fines and license cancellations. Meanwhile, similar measures in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kalyan-Dombivli are stirring political discussions across the state.

