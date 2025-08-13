Left Menu

Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Enforce Slaughterhouse Closures on Key Festivals

The municipal corporations of Nashik and Malegaon have ordered the closure of slaughterhouses on Independence Day and several religious festivals. This decision aligns with government guidance and will be enforced under various legal acts. Similar orders by other urban bodies are sparking political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:49 IST
In a move aligned with Union and state regulations, the municipal corporations of Nashik and Malegaon have mandated the closure of all slaughterhouses within their jurisdiction on Independence Day. The directive aims to respect religious sentiments and will be enforced strictly, with legal actions against violators.

The Malegaon Municipal Corporation broadened the restrictions, including private abattoirs and meat shops selling chicken, goat, and buffalo meat. The closures are scheduled not only for Independence Day on August 15 but also for Shikrishna Jayanti, Jain Paryushan Parva, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Jain Sanvastari on varying dates in August.

Issued under the Maharashtra Municipal Act 1949 and supported by other legal frameworks, penalties for non-compliance could lead to hefty fines and license cancellations. Meanwhile, similar measures in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kalyan-Dombivli are stirring political discussions across the state.

