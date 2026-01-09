Cousins Unite: Thackeray Duo Challenges BJP in Nashik Conclave

In a rare political camaraderie, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray joined forces with his cousin, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, challenging the BJP ahead of the January 15 civic polls in Maharashtra. The rally, held to galvanize support in Nashik, highlighted concerns over the BJP's electoral strategies and policies.

Both leaders lambasted the ruling party for its alleged 'poaching' tactics, which they claim undermined loyal party members by favoring controversial figures. A key point of contention was the Nashik Municipal Corporation's contentious plan to fell trees for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, which Uddhav criticized as a betrayal of true Hindutva values.

Raj Thackeray accused the BJP of disenfranchising voters by electing over 60 unopposed candidates through intimidation and financial influence. Meanwhile, Uddhav promised significant municipal reforms, including educational and transportation improvements, if their coalition assumes power.

(With inputs from agencies.)