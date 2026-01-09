Left Menu

Cousins Unite: Thackeray Duo Challenges BJP in Nashik Conclave

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray held a rally challenging the BJP ahead of the January 15 civic elections, criticizing the ruling party's practices. They opposed plans to cut trees for Kumbh Mela and called for reforms in municipal governance and electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare political camaraderie, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray joined forces with his cousin, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, challenging the BJP ahead of the January 15 civic polls in Maharashtra. The rally, held to galvanize support in Nashik, highlighted concerns over the BJP's electoral strategies and policies.

Both leaders lambasted the ruling party for its alleged 'poaching' tactics, which they claim undermined loyal party members by favoring controversial figures. A key point of contention was the Nashik Municipal Corporation's contentious plan to fell trees for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, which Uddhav criticized as a betrayal of true Hindutva values.

Raj Thackeray accused the BJP of disenfranchising voters by electing over 60 unopposed candidates through intimidation and financial influence. Meanwhile, Uddhav promised significant municipal reforms, including educational and transportation improvements, if their coalition assumes power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

