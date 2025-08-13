Trump Seeks Meeting with Schumer and Jeffries Ahead of Funding Deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his readiness to meet with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries before the funding deadline hits at the end of September.

Despite his willingness, Trump voiced doubts about the productivity of these meetings, referencing previous difficulties in achieving consensus on legislative matters with the Democratic leaders.

The funding deadline looms as a critical point for negotiations, and Trump's comments suggest potential hurdles ahead in reaching a bipartisan agreement.

