ECI Debunks 'Vote Theft' Claims Amidst Electoral Integrity Debate

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has responded to claims of 'vote theft' made by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The commission emphasized that the removal of voters from electoral rolls can only occur following stringent legal procedures.

The ECI clarified that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have limited authority to investigate and cannot issue mass notices based solely on unproven allegations from media or public assertions. The commission defended the integrity of the voting process against unfounded claims.

Gandhi has reiterated concerns over 'vote chori,' urging for transparent voter rolls to safeguard democratic principles. The Congress moves for digital audits, insisting on EC oversight to ensure election fairness and protect the right to vote.

