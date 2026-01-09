DMDK's Alliance Decision Looms Large

The DMDK is poised for a critical announcement as its general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, prepares to declare the party's alliance stance at a Veppur conference. This declaration comes amid tense political maneuvering, particularly following dissatisfaction with AIADMK over Rajya Sabha seat allocations.

The event, termed the 'Makkal Urimai Meetpu Maanadu 2.0', signifies more than public discourse; it reflects strategic electoral positioning for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Premalatha will articulate the party's choice between notable contenders DMK, AIADMK, and TVK.

This decision follows a secret ballot completed by DMDK's district secretaries and office bearers, whose preferences will guide the party's approach in solidifying its electoral strategy. Observers are keenly watching for today's much-anticipated announcement.