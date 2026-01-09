Left Menu

DMDK's Alliance Decision Looms Large

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth is set to announce the party's alliance position at a politically significant conference in Veppur. Following a secret ballot among its leaders, the decision between aligning with DMK, AIADMK, or TVK will be unveiled, marking a strategic turn for the upcoming Assembly election.

Updated: 09-01-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:11 IST
The DMDK is poised for a critical announcement as its general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, prepares to declare the party's alliance stance at a Veppur conference. This declaration comes amid tense political maneuvering, particularly following dissatisfaction with AIADMK over Rajya Sabha seat allocations.

The event, termed the 'Makkal Urimai Meetpu Maanadu 2.0', signifies more than public discourse; it reflects strategic electoral positioning for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Premalatha will articulate the party's choice between notable contenders DMK, AIADMK, and TVK.

This decision follows a secret ballot completed by DMDK's district secretaries and office bearers, whose preferences will guide the party's approach in solidifying its electoral strategy. Observers are keenly watching for today's much-anticipated announcement.

