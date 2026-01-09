DMDK's Alliance Decision Looms Large
DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth is set to announce the party's alliance position at a politically significant conference in Veppur. Following a secret ballot among its leaders, the decision between aligning with DMK, AIADMK, or TVK will be unveiled, marking a strategic turn for the upcoming Assembly election.
- Country:
- India
The DMDK is poised for a critical announcement as its general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, prepares to declare the party's alliance stance at a Veppur conference. This declaration comes amid tense political maneuvering, particularly following dissatisfaction with AIADMK over Rajya Sabha seat allocations.
The event, termed the 'Makkal Urimai Meetpu Maanadu 2.0', signifies more than public discourse; it reflects strategic electoral positioning for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Premalatha will articulate the party's choice between notable contenders DMK, AIADMK, and TVK.
This decision follows a secret ballot completed by DMDK's district secretaries and office bearers, whose preferences will guide the party's approach in solidifying its electoral strategy. Observers are keenly watching for today's much-anticipated announcement.
ALSO READ
AIADMK and BJP Engage in Crucial Seat-Sharing Talks
JNU hosts conference on illegal immigration
Spice routes conference lays road map to strengthen inter-cultural relations
Ahead of international conference, EC holds meeting with chief electoral officers
"AIADMK led alliance will form Govt, no place for Panneerselvam": Edappadi Palaniswamy after meeting Amit Shah