High Stakes in Alaska: Trump's Ultimatum to Putin
US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatening severe consequences if Putin does not agree to end the Ukraine war at an upcoming summit in Alaska. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy claims Putin is bluffing and sanctions are weakening Russia.
US President Donald Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of 'very severe consequences' if he refuses to cease the Ukraine war following a planned summit on Friday. This strong stance was conveyed during Trump's virtual meeting with European leaders, as confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron.
In the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Putin of bluffing to exert pressure across the Ukrainian front. Zelenskyy asserted that Russia is attempting to demonstrate its readiness to occupy Ukraine entirely, and that Putin is underestimating the impact of economic sanctions.
Zelenskyy further claimed that sanctions, despite Putin's dismissal of their effectiveness, are significantly damaging Russia's war economy. The leaders are gearing up for crucial negotiations at the US-Russia summit in Alaska, where the potential for peace is on the line.
