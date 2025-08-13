Left Menu

Congress Strategizes for West Bengal Election with Key Appointments

The Congress party prepares for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections by forming three committees: the Political Affairs Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, and Executive Committee. Key leaders like Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Subankar Sarkar are featured in these panels, aiming to strengthen their electoral strategy.

As the assembly elections in West Bengal approach, the Congress party has taken a significant step by establishing three core committees intended to steer their campaign efforts. According to a statement from the party, the new committees are the Political Affairs Committee, the Pradesh Election Committee, and the Executive Committee.

In addition to these strategic setups, the party's leadership has also sanctioned the appointments of essential office-bearers and presidents for the various district units, strengthening their organizational framework across the region.

Key figures in the party, including Ghulam Ahmed Mir, State Congress President Subankar Sarkar, and other prominent leaders such as Pradip Bhattacharya, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Deepa Das Munshi, have been appointed to pivotal roles within both the Political Affairs and Pradesh Election committees.

