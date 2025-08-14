Trump Revokes Biden's Competition Order: A Shift Towards 'America First Antitrust'

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump has overturned Joe Biden's 2021 executive order designed to foster competition in the American economy. This strategic reversal was announced by the White House on Wednesday, marking a significant departure from Biden's emphasis on curbing anti-competitive practices across diverse industries including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and labor.

The Justice Department supported Trump's revocation, advocating an 'America First Antitrust' strategy that prioritizes free market dynamics. They criticized the Biden administration's approach as being overly restrictive, noting enhancements in the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act review process for mergers and a return to using targeted consent decrees frequently.

Biden's original order, issued in July 2021, was part of a broader initiative to tackle corporate malpractice, garnering widespread approval among Americans. The policy agenda, supported by prominent economic advisors linked to Senator Elizabeth Warren, aimed to enforce antitrust laws against industry monopolies and market power abuses, especially within labor and healthcare sectors.