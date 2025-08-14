Costa Rica Embarks on New High-Security Prison Initiative

Costa Rica is set to commence the construction of a new maximum-security prison, modeled after El Salvador's infamous mega-prison, in a bid to tackle soaring homicide rates attributed to drug gang violence. The announcement was made by Justice Minister Gerald Campos, highlighting the nation's security concerns.

Long regarded as Central America's safest country, Costa Rica has seen its homicide rate skyrocket to a record high in 2023, driven by drug-related crime. Current prison facilities are about 30% overpopulated, exacerbating the issue as incarcerated leaders continue to operate illegal activities.

With a budget of $35 million, the new prison, named the Center for High Containment of Organized Crime (CACCO), is expected to expand the country's prison capacity by 40%, housing 5,100 inmates. El Salvador assists with blueprints and security tech, despite facing criticism over alleged human rights abuses in its own facility.