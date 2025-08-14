Left Menu

Costa Rica Embarks on New High-Security Prison Initiative

Costa Rica plans to construct a new maximum-security prison in response to rising homicide rates linked to drug gang violence. Inspired by El Salvador's mega-prison, the facility aims to address current prison overpopulation and curb crime, with technical input from El Salvador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 05:35 IST
Costa Rica Embarks on New High-Security Prison Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Costa Rica is set to commence the construction of a new maximum-security prison, modeled after El Salvador's infamous mega-prison, in a bid to tackle soaring homicide rates attributed to drug gang violence. The announcement was made by Justice Minister Gerald Campos, highlighting the nation's security concerns.

Long regarded as Central America's safest country, Costa Rica has seen its homicide rate skyrocket to a record high in 2023, driven by drug-related crime. Current prison facilities are about 30% overpopulated, exacerbating the issue as incarcerated leaders continue to operate illegal activities.

With a budget of $35 million, the new prison, named the Center for High Containment of Organized Crime (CACCO), is expected to expand the country's prison capacity by 40%, housing 5,100 inmates. El Salvador assists with blueprints and security tech, despite facing criticism over alleged human rights abuses in its own facility.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025