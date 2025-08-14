Gadkari Calls for 'Akhand Bharat' Vision and Global Leadership
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized India's potential to become a global leader at the 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Din' event. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's economic goals, he urged the nation to strengthen every sector. Gadkari praised India's unity and stressed the importance of road safety awareness.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a compelling case for India to emerge as a global superpower, advocating for the nation to become a leading 'vishwaguru.' His remarks came during a gathering organized by the Rashtra Nirman Samiti in Nagpur to commemorate 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Din.'
Reflecting on the partition of India in 1947, Gadkari urged a collective mission towards achieving an undivided India. He emphasized unity, praising the country's diversity and the armed forces, and aligned his vision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal for India to attain a $5 trillion economy and become 'atmanirbhar.'
Gadkari also highlighted the need for economic, defense, science, technology, agriculture, and business strengths for India to influence global discourse. Additionally, he raised concerns over road safety, calling for youth awareness on the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating the Blue Economy: Thailand’s Vision for Marine Spatial Planning Success
Surging Global Capability Centers to Bolster India's Economy by 2030
Modi govt has corrected wrongs of Nehru's policies by suspending Indus water treaty with Pakistan: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
On May 9, US Vice-President informed PM Modi about Pakistan's plan of massive attack on India: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
There was no talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 16: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.