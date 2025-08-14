Evo Morales Champions 'Nulo' in Bolivia's Political Arena

Evo Morales, the former leftist president of Bolivia, is rallying support for 'Nulo,' a null-and-void vote, in a bid to remain a significant political figure despite being excluded from the upcoming presidential election.

Morales is leveraging voter discontent and compulsory voting laws to encourage null ballots, aiming to challenge the credibility of right-wing candidates Jorge Quiroga and Samuel Doria Medina. By promoting the 'Nulo' campaign, Morales hopes to underscore his continued influence in Bolivian politics.

This strategy of backing 'Nulo' comes as Morales' Movement Toward Socialism party grapples with internal divisions and a faltering economy. He urges supporters to creatively spoil their ballots, positioning them as a canvas for political expression.