Evo Morales Champions 'Nulo' in Bolivia's Political Arena
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales is promoting a campaign for 'Nulo,' a null-and-void vote, as a way to maintain political relevance after being barred from the upcoming election. Seeking to undermine rivals and disrupt the electoral process, he encourages supporters to spoil their ballots in protest.
Evo Morales, the former leftist president of Bolivia, is rallying support for 'Nulo,' a null-and-void vote, in a bid to remain a significant political figure despite being excluded from the upcoming presidential election.
Morales is leveraging voter discontent and compulsory voting laws to encourage null ballots, aiming to challenge the credibility of right-wing candidates Jorge Quiroga and Samuel Doria Medina. By promoting the 'Nulo' campaign, Morales hopes to underscore his continued influence in Bolivian politics.
This strategy of backing 'Nulo' comes as Morales' Movement Toward Socialism party grapples with internal divisions and a faltering economy. He urges supporters to creatively spoil their ballots, positioning them as a canvas for political expression.
