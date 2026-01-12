Fadnavis Targets Thackeray Cousins in BMC Election Battle

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a strong critique on Monday against Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, asserting that the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election is vital for the Thackeray cousins' political survival rather than the Marathi community.

Fadnavis dismissed MNS chief Raj Thackeray's claim that the impending elections would be the last for the Marathi people, stating that their own political futures were at stake. This was highlighted during a Mahayuti rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Marathi remains a mandatory language under the state's three-language policy, although people are free to learn other languages. Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mahayuti flag will be hoisted at the Mumbai municipal corporation, showcasing videos of past Thackeray rivalries to underscore his point.

(With inputs from agencies.)