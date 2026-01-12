Raj Thackeray Accuses Ruling Party of 'Election Bazaar' Amidst Bribery Allegations

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray launched a vehement critique against the ruling Mahayuti, accusing them of trying to buy votes ahead of the civic elections by offering money.

Speaking at a joint rally with Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray said law enforcement was powerless as irregularities, including bribe offers, were rampant in the election process scheduled for January 15.

He highlighted shocking incidents like a Vidyarthi Sena leader's murder and candidates being offered large sums to withdraw from the race. Despite this, Thackeray applauded his candidates' resolve to reject these bribes, describing it as a testament to their integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)