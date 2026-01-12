Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Accuses Ruling Party of 'Election Bazaar' Amidst Bribery Allegations

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray condemned the ruling Mahayuti coalition for alleged vote-buying in civic polls. Addressing a rally with Shiv Sena (UBT), he revealed bribe offers to his party candidates. Despite claims of development, Thackeray criticized the coalition for turning elections into a 'bazaar' through monetary incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:25 IST
Raj Thackeray Accuses Ruling Party of 'Election Bazaar' Amidst Bribery Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray launched a vehement critique against the ruling Mahayuti, accusing them of trying to buy votes ahead of the civic elections by offering money.

Speaking at a joint rally with Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray said law enforcement was powerless as irregularities, including bribe offers, were rampant in the election process scheduled for January 15.

He highlighted shocking incidents like a Vidyarthi Sena leader's murder and candidates being offered large sums to withdraw from the race. Despite this, Thackeray applauded his candidates' resolve to reject these bribes, describing it as a testament to their integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

 India
2
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
3
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026