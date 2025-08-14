Mary Daly's Fed Interest Rate Stance Sparks Economic Debate
Mary Daly, President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, argues against an aggressive 50 basis points interest rate cut. Concerns about labor market strength and inflation pressures are influencing the Federal Reserve's and Daly's positions as U.S. officials debate future economic policies.
Mary Daly, the President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, is standing firm against a drastic 50 basis points interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
Daly highlights that she perceives no urgency in the labor market that would necessitate such a significant rate cut. Since the Federal Reserve's decision to keep rates unchanged last month, sentiments within the central bank seem to be shifting, with several officials expressing discomfort over labor market conditions and showing openness to the idea of rate cuts.
This evolving stance aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's call for lower interest rates. Meanwhile, Daly remains cautious but may support a September cut due to lessened inflation pressures and softening job-market conditions, advocating for a gradual policy adjustment towards a neutral setting over the coming year.
ALSO READ
Shift in Chinese Trade Could Impact Euro Zone Inflation
Pakistan's Central Bank Surprises with Interest Rate Hold Amid Inflation Concerns
Inflation Dynamics Shift U.S. Economic Outlook as Tariffs Weigh on Markets
Yen Gains Amid BOJ's Inflation Forecast Lift; U.S. Dollar Shows Resilience
U.S. Treasury Secretary Hints at Imminent China Trade Deal