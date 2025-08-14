Unity and Pride: Pakistan's 79th Independence Day Celebrations

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of unity and justice as Pakistan marked its 79th Independence Day. Both leaders, in their messages, urged the nation to rise beyond divisions and champion equality and service for all citizens.

Celebrations this year were underscored by a renewed sense of pride following a recent military confrontation with India. The conflict, which lasted four days, ended with Pakistan claiming a position of enhanced global stature, thanks to its defense efforts.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to resolving regional issues through diplomacy. The nation observed the day with gun salutes and flag-hoisting ceremonies, while the capital and major cities donned national flags and illuminating lights, symbolizing unity and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)