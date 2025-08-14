Statehood Restoration Demand Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir minister Satish Sharma has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory during his upcoming Independence Day address. This plea comes amid a Supreme Court decision permitting an eight-week timeframe for the central government to respond to a related petition.

Expressing disappointment, the National Conference voiced hope for a favorable verdict soon. The ruling was met with eager anticipation among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who were expecting swift action from the government on this highly sensitive issue.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai highlighted the complexity involved in decision-making, emphasizing that Parliament and the executive need to deliberate on the matter. The court made this assertion while scheduling the plea for further hearing after the designated eight-week period.