Trump Anticipates Russia Deal Amid Sanction Pressures
President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a deal, suggesting that sanctions influenced Moscow's pursuit of a meeting. Trump mentioned possible meeting locations and plans to meet with Putin in Alaska.
President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Thursday about the likelihood of Russian President Vladimir Putin agreeing to a deal.
Trump credited the threat of sanctions as a factor prompting Moscow's interest in discussions and revealed having three potential locations for a subsequent meeting with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Trump is scheduled to meet Putin this Friday in Alaska.
