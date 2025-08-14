Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Adityanath as 'Migrant Chief Minister'

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, categorizing him as a 'migrant CM' and accusing him of being part of the same 'PDA' he criticizes. Yadav also accuses the BJP of election malpractices and criticizes state educational policies and management of stray cattle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, describing him as a 'product of PDA'. Yadav slammed Adityanath for being a 'migrant chief minister' from Uttarakhand, highlighting the CM's criticism of PDA, which stands for 'Pichhda', Dalits, and 'Alpsankhyak'.

In response to Adityanath's assembly comments accusing the SP of promoting dynastic politics, Yadav defended his party. He accused the BJP of electoral fraud, alleging they register fake votes and obstruct the correction of voter lists. Yadav urged the Election Commission to act against officials involved in these practices.

Yadav also criticized educational policies, claiming that over 20,000 primary schools were closed to hinder the education of marginalized communities. He addressed other issues, including the problematic stray cattle situation, and defended his party against accusations related to Phoolan Devi's murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

