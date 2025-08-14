U.S. Responds to Controversial West Bank Settlement Plans

The United States has addressed Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's announcement of a long-delayed West Bank settlement project, marking a significant development in regional politics. This project, known as E1, aims to create a division within the West Bank.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson emphasized America's commitment to achieving stability in the West Bank, aligning with former President Trump's peace strategy. The potential revival of the E1 development has been linked to an understanding between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump.

Meanwhile, the U.S. remains concentrated on resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza, ensuring that extremist group Hamas is prevented from governing the territory again, reinforcing its strategic stance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)