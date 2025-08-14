Tensions Rise as Greek Protesters Clash with Israeli Cruise Ship Approach

At Greece's Piraeus port, riot police drew a cordon around an Israeli cruise ship on Thursday, aiming to block numerous union-backed protesters. The demonstrators voiced their indignation over Israel's actions in Gaza.

These demonstrations, observed on Greek islands and mainland ports, have frequently clashed with police. Union groups across Europe denounce Israel, demanding punitive measures and even a suspension of the EU's trade agreement with Israel.

With growing criticism, Israel's relations with Greece and other European countries face increasing strain. Calls to cut military and commercial ties with Israel intensify amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)