Mourning the Legacy of Former BJP MLA Rajesh Gehlot

Rajesh Gehlot, a former BJP MLA from the Matiala constituency in west Delhi, passed away at 60. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday. Many BJP leaders and workers have expressed their condolences and gathered to pay their respects. Gehlot was instrumental in promoting BJP ideals and organizing cultural events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:44 IST
Rajesh Gehlot, former BJP MLA representing the Matiala constituency in west Delhi, has passed away at the age of 60. His funeral is slated to take place at the Nawada cremation ground on Saturday, according to a statement by Delhi BJP.

The news of Gehlot's sudden demise drew thousands of BJP supporters to the hospital and his residence, illustrating the high regard in which he was held by his peers. Leading the tributes, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, along with several other prominent BJP figures, visited the bereaved family.

Gehlot was an influential figure in embodying and spreading BJP ideologies across rural west Delhi. He was also credited with organizing a notable Ramleela event in Dwarka, which had seen attendance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple occasions, underscoring his strong cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

