Texas Democrats Gear Up for Legal Battle Over Redistricting Fight

Texas Democrats are considering a return after a two-week walkout that halted GOP efforts to redraw congressional maps ahead of the 2026 elections. Their return hinges on the conclusion of a special session by Texas Republicans and the release of California's map proposal.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott is determined to pass new maps, influenced by former President Trump, aiming for five additional GOP seats. Abbott, facing pressure, plans to reconvene another session if necessary.

As Democrats prepare for possible legal disputes, Representative Gene Wu emphasizes building a strong legislative record. Tensions escalate as Republicans threaten legal actions against absent Democrats, who face daily fines.