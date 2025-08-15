Celebrating Independence: PM Modi's Vision for a Developed Bharat

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the nation as it marked its 79th Independence Day. Addressing the citizens, he urged them to intensify their efforts towards the creation of a developed Bharat.

Modi, in a heartfelt message, expressed hopes that the Independence Day celebrations would invigorate the populace to honor the dreams of freedom fighters by contributing to the prosperity and development of the nation.

In his post on social media platform X, Modi said, 'Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realize the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind.'

(With inputs from agencies.)