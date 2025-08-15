Controversy and Commemoration: Japan's 80th Anniversary of WWII Defeat
Japan commemorated the 80th anniversary of its World War Two defeat, with cabinet ministers visiting Yasukuni Shrine, a contentious site for Japan's neighbors. South Korea and China criticized visits by officials that they see as undermining diplomatic ties. Enhanced security cooperation marks a new phase in Japan-South Korea relations.
Japan marked the 80th anniversary of its World War Two defeat, with thousands including a cabinet minister visiting the disputed Yasukuni Shrine. The shrine commemorates millions, including leaders convicted of war crimes, and continues to spark tension with China and South Korea.
Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited Yasukuni, a site criticized for its links to wartime aggression. However, the shrine is also seen by some as honoring all war dead. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent an offering but refrained from visiting, as diplomatic ramifications continue.
Amidst criticisms, Japan and South Korea have strengthened security ties against common threats like North Korea. The visit of South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung to Japan reflects talks aimed at enhancing trilateral relations with the U.S., amidst regional geopolitical challenges.
