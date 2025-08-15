Operation Sindoor: A New Normal in India's Fight Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's resolve against terrorism, citing Operation Sindoor as a pivotal moment in establishing a 'new normal' for dealing with both terrorists and their supporters. Modi emphasized that India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, responding assertively to threats and security challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 'Operation Sindoor' as a significant milestone in India's counter-terrorism strategy, declaring that the nation now refuses to differentiate between terrorists and those who support them.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan and highlighted the military operation's success in dismantling terror infrastructure.
He asserted that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail, indicating a shift in the country's security policy, and emphasized the importance of proactive measures against threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Seals Oil Deal, Envisioning Pakistan as New Energy Frontier
Iran's President Pezeshkian's Strategic Visit to Pakistan: Strengthening Ties Amidst Regional Tensions
Tragic Roof Collapse in Pakistan: Heavy Rains Claim Lives
Iranian President's Diplomatic Mission to Pakistan: A New Era of Bilateral Relations
Turmoil in Pakistan: PTI Leaders Sentenced in May 9 Riot Trials