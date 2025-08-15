Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A New Normal in India's Fight Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's resolve against terrorism, citing Operation Sindoor as a pivotal moment in establishing a 'new normal' for dealing with both terrorists and their supporters. Modi emphasized that India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, responding assertively to threats and security challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 'Operation Sindoor' as a significant milestone in India's counter-terrorism strategy, declaring that the nation now refuses to differentiate between terrorists and those who support them.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan and highlighted the military operation's success in dismantling terror infrastructure.

He asserted that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail, indicating a shift in the country's security policy, and emphasized the importance of proactive measures against threats.

