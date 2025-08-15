Operation Sindoor: A New Normal in India's Fight Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 'Operation Sindoor' as a significant milestone in India's counter-terrorism strategy, declaring that the nation now refuses to differentiate between terrorists and those who support them.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan and highlighted the military operation's success in dismantling terror infrastructure.

He asserted that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail, indicating a shift in the country's security policy, and emphasized the importance of proactive measures against threats.

