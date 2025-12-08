UNESCO’s 20th ICH Committee Session Begins at Red Fort with Global Delegates

UNESCO’s 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) commenced today at the historic Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in New Delhi. The opening day featured multiple sessions followed by a press conference chaired by Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Also present at the briefing were:

Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Chairperson of the 20 COM and India’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO

Mr. Ernesto Ottone, Assistant Director-General for Culture, UNESCO

The session marks one of the most significant global gatherings in the field of cultural heritage protection, bringing together policymakers, culture experts, NGOs and community representatives from around the world.

“Red Fort Reflects India’s Living Synthesis of Tangible and Intangible Heritage” — Vivek Aggarwal

In his address, Shri Vivek Aggarwal highlighted the symbolic importance of hosting the global ICH session at Red Fort, a monument that embodies India’s layered cultural history.

He stressed India’s community-centered approach to safeguarding heritage, outlining key initiatives such as:

Expansion of the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Capacity-building programmes for tradition bearers and practitioners

Integration of living heritage into national education and development frameworks

Aggarwal described India’s 15 elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List — including Vedic Chanting, Kutiyattam, Yoga, Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja and Garba — as a “kaleidoscope of India’s cultural identity.”

He reiterated that intangible heritage forms the “living heartbeat of humanity,” carried forward through oral traditions, rituals, performing arts, craftsmanship and community practices passed down across generations.

A Crucial Moment for Global Cultural Preservation

Aggarwal noted that intangible heritage worldwide is increasingly threatened by:

Commercialization and commodification

Rapid urban and social transitions

Disruption in traditional knowledge transmission

Digital ecosystem challenges

He emphasized that UNESCO’s ICH platform remains essential for international cooperation, dialogue, and collective stewardship, especially at a time when communities face unprecedented cultural pressures.

India Reaffirms Commitment to Global Cultural Stewardship

Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Chairperson of the 20th Committee Session, warmly welcomed the global delegates and reaffirmed India’s long-standing leadership in heritage preservation.

He noted that India’s current term (2022–2026) on the Committee has further deepened its engagement in shaping global policy discussions on safeguarding living heritage.

Sharma emphasized that India’s initiatives represent not only cultural preservation but also a broader commitment to strengthening cultural diplomacy and global cooperation.

UNESCO Applauds India’s Efforts

UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Culture Mr. Ernesto Ottone expressed gratitude to the Government of India for hosting the 20th session.

He praised India’s exemplary contributions to safeguarding cultural heritage, noting the country’s innovative policies, community-focused programmes, and commitment to keeping traditional arts and practices alive.

A Global Gathering of Cultural Leaders

The week-long session, running from 8–13 December 2025, is expected to host nearly 1,000 delegates from:

UNESCO Member States

National cultural institutions

Academia and heritage experts

NGOs and accredited ICH bodies

Observers and community practitioners

The forum will deliberate on nominations to UNESCO’s Lists, policy innovations, emergency safeguarding, and emerging challenges to cultural sustainability.

India Sets the Stage for a Historic ICH Session

With robust participation and India’s cultural leadership at the forefront, the 20th Session aims to chart a renewed global roadmap for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, ensuring that living traditions continue to thrive for future generations.