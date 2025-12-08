Left Menu

UNESCO’s 20th ICH Committee Session Begins at Red Fort with Global Delegates

Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Chairperson of the 20th Committee Session, warmly welcomed the global delegates and reaffirmed India’s long-standing leadership in heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:11 IST
UNESCO’s 20th ICH Committee Session Begins at Red Fort with Global Delegates
In his address, Shri Vivek Aggarwal highlighted the symbolic importance of hosting the global ICH session at Red Fort, a monument that embodies India’s layered cultural history. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

UNESCO’s 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) commenced today at the historic Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in New Delhi. The opening day featured multiple sessions followed by a press conference chaired by Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Also present at the briefing were:

  • Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Chairperson of the 20 COM and India’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO

  • Mr. Ernesto Ottone, Assistant Director-General for Culture, UNESCO

The session marks one of the most significant global gatherings in the field of cultural heritage protection, bringing together policymakers, culture experts, NGOs and community representatives from around the world.

“Red Fort Reflects India’s Living Synthesis of Tangible and Intangible Heritage” — Vivek Aggarwal

In his address, Shri Vivek Aggarwal highlighted the symbolic importance of hosting the global ICH session at Red Fort, a monument that embodies India’s layered cultural history.

He stressed India’s community-centered approach to safeguarding heritage, outlining key initiatives such as:

  • Expansion of the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage

  • Capacity-building programmes for tradition bearers and practitioners

  • Integration of living heritage into national education and development frameworks

Aggarwal described India’s 15 elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List — including Vedic Chanting, Kutiyattam, Yoga, Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja and Garba — as a “kaleidoscope of India’s cultural identity.”

He reiterated that intangible heritage forms the “living heartbeat of humanity,” carried forward through oral traditions, rituals, performing arts, craftsmanship and community practices passed down across generations.

A Crucial Moment for Global Cultural Preservation

Aggarwal noted that intangible heritage worldwide is increasingly threatened by:

  • Commercialization and commodification

  • Rapid urban and social transitions

  • Disruption in traditional knowledge transmission

  • Digital ecosystem challenges

He emphasized that UNESCO’s ICH platform remains essential for international cooperation, dialogue, and collective stewardship, especially at a time when communities face unprecedented cultural pressures.

India Reaffirms Commitment to Global Cultural Stewardship

Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Chairperson of the 20th Committee Session, warmly welcomed the global delegates and reaffirmed India’s long-standing leadership in heritage preservation.

He noted that India’s current term (2022–2026) on the Committee has further deepened its engagement in shaping global policy discussions on safeguarding living heritage.

Sharma emphasized that India’s initiatives represent not only cultural preservation but also a broader commitment to strengthening cultural diplomacy and global cooperation.

UNESCO Applauds India’s Efforts

UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Culture Mr. Ernesto Ottone expressed gratitude to the Government of India for hosting the 20th session.

He praised India’s exemplary contributions to safeguarding cultural heritage, noting the country’s innovative policies, community-focused programmes, and commitment to keeping traditional arts and practices alive.

A Global Gathering of Cultural Leaders

The week-long session, running from 8–13 December 2025, is expected to host nearly 1,000 delegates from:

  • UNESCO Member States

  • National cultural institutions

  • Academia and heritage experts

  • NGOs and accredited ICH bodies

  • Observers and community practitioners

The forum will deliberate on nominations to UNESCO’s Lists, policy innovations, emergency safeguarding, and emerging challenges to cultural sustainability.

India Sets the Stage for a Historic ICH Session

With robust participation and India’s cultural leadership at the forefront, the 20th Session aims to chart a renewed global roadmap for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, ensuring that living traditions continue to thrive for future generations.

 

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
3
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025