Japan's Controversial Remembrance: A Shrine, A History Unforgotten

Japan commemorated the 80th anniversary of its World War II defeat with tributes at the contentious Yasukuni Shrine, symbolic of Japan's wartime past. The visit by Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and others drew criticism from China and South Korea, highlighting ongoing tensions despite efforts to enhance regional security cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:44 IST
Japan marked the 80th anniversary of its World War II defeat with a visit by Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, stirring criticism from neighboring countries.

The shrine, seen by China and South Korea as a reminder of Japan's wartime aggression, commemorates 2.5 million war dead, including convicted war criminals. Critics argue such visits hinder diplomatic ties and overlook Japan's past actions.

As regional tensions persist, Japan and South Korea are strengthening security collaboration against China's growing influence and North Korea's nuclear threat, yet historical grievances remain sensitive issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

