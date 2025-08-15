Japan's Controversial Remembrance: A Shrine, A History Unforgotten

Japan marked the 80th anniversary of its World War II defeat with a visit by Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, stirring criticism from neighboring countries.

The shrine, seen by China and South Korea as a reminder of Japan's wartime aggression, commemorates 2.5 million war dead, including convicted war criminals. Critics argue such visits hinder diplomatic ties and overlook Japan's past actions.

As regional tensions persist, Japan and South Korea are strengthening security collaboration against China's growing influence and North Korea's nuclear threat, yet historical grievances remain sensitive issues.

