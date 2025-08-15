Puducherry Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor
The 79th Independence Day of India was commemorated in Puducherry with Chief Minister N Rangasamy hoisting the national flag at a ceremony held at Gandhi Thidal.
The event, graced by a guard of honor from the Puducherry police, saw Rangasamy addressing the assembled crowd, where he highlighted the accomplishments of his government.
The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Assembly Speaker R Selvam, ministers, legislators, officials, and revered freedom fighters.
