Left Menu

Puducherry Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor

Chief Minister N Rangasamy marked India's 79th Independence Day by raising the national flag at Gandhi Thidal, Puducherry. The event featured a guard of honor by the police, and Rangasamy addressed attendees, emphasizing his administration's achievements. Notable figures like the Assembly Speaker, ministers, and freedom fighters attended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:48 IST
Puducherry Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 79th Independence Day of India was commemorated in Puducherry with Chief Minister N Rangasamy hoisting the national flag at a ceremony held at Gandhi Thidal.

The event, graced by a guard of honor from the Puducherry police, saw Rangasamy addressing the assembled crowd, where he highlighted the accomplishments of his government.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Assembly Speaker R Selvam, ministers, legislators, officials, and revered freedom fighters.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025