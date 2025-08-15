Left Menu

Taiwan's Rebuke of China's Historical Claims

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council Minister, Chiu Chui-cheng, has urged Taiwanese citizens to avoid participating in Chinese commemorative events. He criticized China's ruling Communist Party for distorting historical facts, specifically regarding its role in the war against Japan. Chiu recommends participating in events organized by Taiwan's government instead.

  • Taiwan

Taiwan's top China policy maker has strongly criticized the Chinese Communist Party for warping historical truths, especially concerning China's self-proclaimed role in the war against Japan. Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Chui-cheng made these comments public in a video released on Friday.

Chiu urged Taiwanese citizens to refrain from participating in any commemorative events organized by China, saying that the historical narrative being promoted by China's ruling party does not align with factual events. According to him, these events are organized under a distorted interpretation of history.

He advised that Taiwanese people should instead take part in more authentic events organized by their own government, suggesting that these would offer a more truthful and genuine representation of history. Chiu's remarks are part of an ongoing tension between Taiwan and China regarding sovereignty and historical narratives.

