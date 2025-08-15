Bolivia's Electoral Battle: Change on the Horizon?

As Bolivians prepare to vote on August 17, the country's political terrain is poised for a shift. This pivotal election will determine the next president, vice president, and fill all legislative seats, comprising 26 senators and 130 deputies.

With Ex-President Evo Morales barred from running, he encourages a boycott despite his declining political sway. The nation's economy, plagued by plummeting natural gas exports, soaring inflation, and fuel scarcity, dominates voter concerns. A potential runoff is scheduled for October 19 if no candidate secures a majority in the August elections.

The upcoming vote sees Bolivia's ruling Movement for Socialism, MAS, weakened by economic turmoil and losing voter support. Meanwhile, right-wing parties, vowing economic stabilization, gain momentum. A new electoral system aims to enhance transparency, with European Union and OAS observer involvement—a pivotal moment for Bolivia's future, particularly concerning its rich but underdeveloped lithium resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)