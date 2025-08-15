Bolivia's Electoral Battle: Change on the Horizon?
Bolivia's upcoming elections on August 17 are set to reshape its political landscape. Ex-President Evo Morales, unable to run, calls for a boycott, while the economy remains a top voter concern. Right-wing candidates are gaining traction amid a faltering MAS, with international observers overseeing the electoral process.
As Bolivians prepare to vote on August 17, the country's political terrain is poised for a shift. This pivotal election will determine the next president, vice president, and fill all legislative seats, comprising 26 senators and 130 deputies.
With Ex-President Evo Morales barred from running, he encourages a boycott despite his declining political sway. The nation's economy, plagued by plummeting natural gas exports, soaring inflation, and fuel scarcity, dominates voter concerns. A potential runoff is scheduled for October 19 if no candidate secures a majority in the August elections.
The upcoming vote sees Bolivia's ruling Movement for Socialism, MAS, weakened by economic turmoil and losing voter support. Meanwhile, right-wing parties, vowing economic stabilization, gain momentum. A new electoral system aims to enhance transparency, with European Union and OAS observer involvement—a pivotal moment for Bolivia's future, particularly concerning its rich but underdeveloped lithium resources.
