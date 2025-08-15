Karnataka's Development Saga: Unveiling the 'Karnataka Model'

In a fiery address during the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah voiced allegations of discrimination in resource distribution by the Centre. He emphasized concerns regarding the functioning of constitutional bodies, urging citizens to raise their voices against any perceived injustices to cooperative federalism.

Lauding the 'Karnataka Model of Development', Siddaramaiah highlighted its global recognition, citing visits from high-profile figures like UNGA President Philemon Yang. He underscored the success of schemes like Anna Bhagya, Shakti, and Gruha Lakshmi, attributing transformative socioeconomic impacts to them, including increased women's workforce participation and elevated per capita income.

Amidst these accomplishments, the Chief Minister stressed the need for addressing economic inequalities and enhancing social surveys for policy excellence. He also touched upon issues such as communal violence, agricultural yield, and youth mental health, launching innovative campaigns aimed at societal betterment while calling for robust federal cooperation.