Modi's Vision for a Self-Reliant and Prosperous India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 12th Independence Day speech, emphasizing 'aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance. He announced various reforms for India's prosperity, such as GST changes and a new defense shield. Modi called for self-reliance across multiple sectors, stressing the importance of innovation and hard work for a prosperous India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:36 IST
In his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a self-reliant India, emphasizing 'Samriddh Bharat' or Prosperous India. He announced reforms including next-generation GST changes as a Diwali gift and a new defense shield, 'sudarshan chakra', for the country's security.

Modi's speech focused on 'aatmanirbharta', highlighting self-reliance amid global protectionism. He linked his vision for prosperity to that of India's freedom fighters, stressing innovation and a 'vocal for local' approach across sectors like semiconductors, social media, and energy.

The Prime Minister warned about challenges like infiltration, affecting national security and unity. Modi emphasized strengthening India's capacities, including green hydrogen and doubling nuclear power by 2047. His call to action urged collective national resolve to achieve a thriving and prosperous nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

