Modi's Vision for a Self-Reliant and Prosperous India

In his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a self-reliant India, emphasizing 'Samriddh Bharat' or Prosperous India. He announced reforms including next-generation GST changes as a Diwali gift and a new defense shield, 'sudarshan chakra', for the country's security.

Modi's speech focused on 'aatmanirbharta', highlighting self-reliance amid global protectionism. He linked his vision for prosperity to that of India's freedom fighters, stressing innovation and a 'vocal for local' approach across sectors like semiconductors, social media, and energy.

The Prime Minister warned about challenges like infiltration, affecting national security and unity. Modi emphasized strengthening India's capacities, including green hydrogen and doubling nuclear power by 2047. His call to action urged collective national resolve to achieve a thriving and prosperous nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)