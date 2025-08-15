Left Menu

Biryani Politics: A Culinary Protest Against Meat Ban

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel held a 'biryani party' to protest against the closure of meat shops during festivals such as Gokul Ashtami and Paryushan Parva. Jaleel criticized the local government's decision, arguing it infringes on personal freedom and questioned political motives behind such orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:46 IST
In a unique form of protest, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel organized a 'biryani party' at his home, challenging the local government's directive to close meat shops during key festivals. The closure coincides with Independence Day and significant Hindu and Jain celebrations, prompting criticism from opposition leaders over personal freedom issues.

Jaleel, targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioned the rationale behind the meat ban and accused the government of failing to respect food choices. The leader emphasized that such policies spark unnecessary controversies, especially when similar bans were enacted in cities like Nagpur and Nashik, intensifying public dissent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party defended the measure, stating its origins date back to 1988 under former Chief Minister Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, Fadnavis dismissed the uproar as needless, insisting the government has no intention of dictating dietary habits, spotlighting ongoing tensions between party lines over governance in Maharashtra.

