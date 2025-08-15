Left Menu

Debate Over Meat Sales Ban in Maharashtra on Independence Day

The Maharashtra government's decision to ban meat sales on Independence Day, referencing a 1987 order, has been criticized by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad as merely a suggestion. Various municipalities have enforced closure orders, prompting claims of social division and unnecessary political conflict.

Updated: 15-08-2025 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding the Maharashtra government's decision to ban meat sales on Independence Day continues to escalate. Citing a 1987 government order, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad alleges that the current administration has misinterpreted the document as mandating a ban, while it was only a suggestion.

Awhad questioned the differing enforcement across municipalities, asking why Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation enforced the ban, but not others like Thane or Brihanmumbai. He accused the government of creating divisive policies between vegetarians and non-vegetarians, remarking on their inability to distinguish between animals and birds.

Critics argue that such policies generate unnecessary conflicts and deflect from pressing issues like infrastructure. Awhad further criticized the police for intimidating his party workers over protest participation and accused the central government of leaning towards dictatorial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

