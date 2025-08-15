L K Advani's Patriotic Tradition Continues on 79th Independence Day

L K Advani, former deputy prime minister and senior BJP leader, upheld his annual tradition of hoisting the national flag at his Lodhi Estate residence to mark the 79th Independence Day.

At the age of 97, Advani carried out this patriotic act in the presence of his family, committed staff, and security personnel. The ceremony took place amid intermittent rain, adding an element of resilience to the occasion.

Although Advani has faced health issues recently, including hospitalization, he displayed unwavering dedication to his country's Independence Day celebrations, as confirmed by close sources.