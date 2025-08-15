Left Menu

L K Advani's Patriotic Tradition Continues on 79th Independence Day

Former deputy prime minister L K Advani, 97, continued his longstanding tradition by hoisting the national flag at his Lodhi Estate residence on the 79th Independence Day. Despite intermittent rain, Advani, surrounded by family and security, maintained the tradition despite recent health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:37 IST
L K Advani, former deputy prime minister and senior BJP leader, upheld his annual tradition of hoisting the national flag at his Lodhi Estate residence to mark the 79th Independence Day.

At the age of 97, Advani carried out this patriotic act in the presence of his family, committed staff, and security personnel. The ceremony took place amid intermittent rain, adding an element of resilience to the occasion.

Although Advani has faced health issues recently, including hospitalization, he displayed unwavering dedication to his country's Independence Day celebrations, as confirmed by close sources.

