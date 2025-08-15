Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Ambitious Pledge: A Million Jobs for Bihar Youth

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has vowed to create one million jobs for the state's youth in the coming years. At an Independence Day event, he highlighted various initiatives to boost employment and growth. The plans come ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:45 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pledged a groundbreaking initiative to create one million jobs for the youth, marking a significant milestone in the state's development trajectory. Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Maidan, Kumar elaborated on his government's efforts to boost employment opportunities as part of his ambitious campaign promises.

The announcement is set against the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections, underlining the political significance of Kumar's commitments. Previously, his administration had achieved the target of providing 10 lakh government jobs and 39 lakh employment opportunities, setting the stage for the expanded goal.

Alongside employment goals, Kumar's administration plans to attract new industries through subsidies and incentives, while enhancing the state's educational and health infrastructure. These efforts are part of a broader developmental agenda that includes improving law and order, empowering women through reservations, and supporting economic upliftment through infrastructure projects and social welfare measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

