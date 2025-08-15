Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Amidst West Bengal SSC Job Controversy: Teacher's Death Sparks Protests

The death of Subal Soren, a teacher who lost his job due to a Supreme Court verdict on West Bengal SSC appointments, has sparked protests. The decision affected 26,000 educators. Soren's passing highlights the stress faced by jobless teachers, prompting political criticism and calls for compassionate reconsideration.

Updated: 15-08-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:54 IST
The recent death of Subal Soren, a 35-year-old teacher who lost his job following a Supreme Court ruling on West Bengal SSC appointments, has ignited protests among his peers and criticism from political figures. Soren, a member of the now jobless group, died from a cerebral attack after days of hospital treatment, leaving behind his family in distress.

The Supreme Court's earlier decision, which declared the selection process for thousands of teachers and staffers as flawed, led to the termination of their positions, affecting around 26,000 individuals. This event has drawn political attention, with leaders blaming the government for the subsequent hardships faced by those affected, including health complications.

In light of the tragedy, opposition party leaders are demanding accountability and urging a humanitarian review of the case. Such a move, they argue, could help reinstate deserving teachers and alleviate the suffering caused by the flawed recruitment process, which has placed several families in dire straits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

