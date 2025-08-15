Left Menu

Congress Leader Atul Londhe Receives Death Threats Prompting Police Complaint

Congress national spokesperson Atul Londhe has filed a police complaint after receiving death threats via phone calls. Londhe started receiving these threats on Thursday evening. After blocking the threatening number, he consulted with party leaders, shared the threatening number on X, and reported the matter to the Nagpur police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:11 IST
Congress Leader Atul Londhe Receives Death Threats Prompting Police Complaint
Atul Londhe
  • Country:
  • India

Congress national spokesperson Atul Londhe has raised alarms after receiving death threats through phone calls. The threats reportedly began on Thursday evening, originating from a specific number.

After initially blocking the number, Londhe began receiving the threatening calls via Whatsapp. Seeking guidance from fellow party members, he took to the social media platform X to share the details of the threatening number.

Londhe has since filed a formal complaint with the Nagpur police, underscoring the gravity of the threats and heightening concerns about personal security threats faced by political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025