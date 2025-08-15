Congress Leader Atul Londhe Receives Death Threats Prompting Police Complaint

Congress national spokesperson Atul Londhe has raised alarms after receiving death threats through phone calls. The threats reportedly began on Thursday evening, originating from a specific number.

After initially blocking the number, Londhe began receiving the threatening calls via Whatsapp. Seeking guidance from fellow party members, he took to the social media platform X to share the details of the threatening number.

Londhe has since filed a formal complaint with the Nagpur police, underscoring the gravity of the threats and heightening concerns about personal security threats faced by political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)