YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu Criticizes Naidu's 'Super Six' Promises
YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of misleading the public with unfulfilled 'Super Six' promises, terming them 'super cheating.' These promises include financial aids and benefits for women, youth, and farmers, which Rambabu claims were inadequately delivered or unimplemented.
YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu launched a scathing critique against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, accusing him of hoodwinking the public with the unfulfilled 'Super Six' promises. Rambabu condemned these pledges as 'super cheating' during a briefing at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli.
Among the ambitious promises were Rs 1,500 monthly aid for women aged 19-59, a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youth, and free bus travel for women. Additional pledges included Rs 15,000 yearly assistance to school children, three free gas cylinders, and Rs 20,000 support for farmers, which Rambabu argues were inadequately funded or partially delivered.
Furthermore, Rambabu accused Naidu of mismanagement in the Polavaram project, purportedly due to corruption, which has delayed its primary goal to provide ample irrigation and drinking water. The ruling TDP is yet to respond to these allegations.
