Kerala Leaders Skip Governor's 'At Home' Event on Independence Day

In a notable absence from the Governor's customary 'At Home' reception, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, among other cabinet ministers, did not attend the Independence Day event at the Raj Bhavan.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's invitation was acknowledged by having the state represented by the Chief Secretary and top officials, although the Chief Minister cited health reasons and the Opposition Leader had communicated prior commitments.

Despite their absence, the event saw attendance from distinguished personalities including religious leaders, Armed Forces officers, and Freedom Fighters, as shared on Governor Arlekar's social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)