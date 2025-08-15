Left Menu

Thackeray Brothers Unite for Crucial Mumbai Elections

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut announces a strategic alliance between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for the upcoming municipal elections, emphasizing their unity as the key to success. The Thackeray brothers previously displayed solidarity at a joint rally in Mumbai, energizing their collective Marathi support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 23:15 IST
Thackeray Brothers Unite for Crucial Mumbai Elections
Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut declared on Friday that his party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, will join forces with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for the forthcoming municipal elections. Raut emphasized that the combined efforts of the Thackeray duo, along with the solidarity of the Marathi community, will ensure electoral victory.

In a display of unity last July, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray shared a stage at the Worli Dome in Mumbai at a joint rally. This collaboration followed the Maharashtra government's decision to rescind resolutions introducing Hindi as a third language. They jointly paid homage to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, showcasing their political solidarity.

During the 'Awaz Marathicha' rally, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the gathered crowd, expressing his commitment to maintaining unity with his brother Raj. The upcoming BMC elections, scheduled for October, present a crucial test of this newly forged alliance as they aim to rally Marathi support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025