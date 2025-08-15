Thackeray Brothers Unite for Crucial Mumbai Elections

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut declared on Friday that his party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, will join forces with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for the forthcoming municipal elections. Raut emphasized that the combined efforts of the Thackeray duo, along with the solidarity of the Marathi community, will ensure electoral victory.

In a display of unity last July, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray shared a stage at the Worli Dome in Mumbai at a joint rally. This collaboration followed the Maharashtra government's decision to rescind resolutions introducing Hindi as a third language. They jointly paid homage to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, showcasing their political solidarity.

During the 'Awaz Marathicha' rally, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the gathered crowd, expressing his commitment to maintaining unity with his brother Raj. The upcoming BMC elections, scheduled for October, present a crucial test of this newly forged alliance as they aim to rally Marathi support.

(With inputs from agencies.)