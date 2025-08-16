No Deal Yet: Trump and Putin's Fruitless Summit on Ukraine

In a high-profile meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, no agreement was reached to halt Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite Putin's claim of an 'understanding,' Trump clarified there was no definitive deal.

The summit, held in Alaska, saw an unusually warm reception for Putin, marked by a red carpet and a ride in the presidential limousine. However, the congenial atmosphere did not translate into substantive progress on the major conflict, the largest land war in Europe since 1945.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for robust U.S. intervention, while Trump vowed to brief Zelenskyy and European leaders soon. Although expectations for the summit had been mixed, the meeting concluded without significant breakthroughs.

