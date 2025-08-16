Ambati Rambabu Slams CM Naidu's 'Super Cheating' Tactics
YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu criticized CM Chandrababu Naidu for misleading the public with unfulfilled promises. He accused Naidu of corruption and electoral fraud, highlighting issues like the Polavaram project and alleged rigging in by-elections. Rambabu called Naidu's governance a betrayal of public trust.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating political tensions, Ambati Rambabu, a prominent figure in the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has launched a scathing critique against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. At a recent press briefing in Tadepalli, Rambabu accused Naidu of continuous deception, claiming he misleads the public with 'super cheating' tactics.
Rambabu specifically pointed to Naidu's 'Super Six' schemes, which he described as failed endeavors, leaving various societal sections disillusioned. He outlined several unfulfilled promises, including the Thalli Ki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava schemes, highlighting discrepancies between promises and deliveries, which are far less than expected.
The YSRCP leader further alleged that Naidu has mishandled key projects like Polavaram and Amaravati for personal gain. Furthermore, Rambabu condemned the alleged electoral malpractices in recent by-elections, claiming they were marked by fake voting and police complicity, eroding public confidence in Naidu's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
