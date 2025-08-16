Left Menu

Nagaland Mourns: State Honors Late Governor La Ganesan

Nagaland begins a seven-day mourning period to honor the late Governor La Ganesan, who passed away at the age of 80 in a Chennai hospital. The National Flag will be at half-mast, and official entertainment is halted. Leaders across India express condolences over his demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 16-08-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 10:04 IST
Nagaland has commenced a seven-day state mourning following the death of Governor La Ganesan, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 80. The state, in a mark of respect, is flying the National Flag at half-mast, and all official entertainment activities are suspended.

Governor Ganesan was in Chennai for medical treatment since July after collapsing at home and sustaining a head injury. Despite being under intensive care at the hospital, he died on Friday night. His passing has prompted condolences from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and various state leaders.

Appointed as the 21st governor of Nagaland in February 2023, Ganesan's death leaves a significant void in the state's leadership. His tenure, though brief, was marked by deep commitment, earning him respect across political aisles. The state mourns his loss as it reflects on his contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

