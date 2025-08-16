Jharkhand Mourns: State Honors Education Minister Ramdas Soren
The Jharkhand government announced a one-day state mourning in honor of Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away while under medical care in Delhi. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast, and no official events will be held as a tribute.
The Jharkhand government has declared a state-wide mourning period to honor the late Education Minister Ramdas Soren, following his death in a Delhi hospital. A government statement confirmed that all official functions will be suspended for the day.
The National Flag in Jharkhand will remain at half-mast as a sign of respect for Soren, whose body arrived in Ranchi on Saturday. Soren died late Friday night while receiving treatment in Delhi.
The 62-year-old leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party was on life support after a fall at his residence. A team of specialized doctors monitored his critical condition until his passing.
