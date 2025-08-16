Left Menu

Jharkhand Mourns: State Honors Education Minister Ramdas Soren

The Jharkhand government announced a one-day state mourning in honor of Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away while under medical care in Delhi. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast, and no official events will be held as a tribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 10:27 IST
Jharkhand Mourns: State Honors Education Minister Ramdas Soren
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has declared a state-wide mourning period to honor the late Education Minister Ramdas Soren, following his death in a Delhi hospital. A government statement confirmed that all official functions will be suspended for the day.

The National Flag in Jharkhand will remain at half-mast as a sign of respect for Soren, whose body arrived in Ranchi on Saturday. Soren died late Friday night while receiving treatment in Delhi.

The 62-year-old leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party was on life support after a fall at his residence. A team of specialized doctors monitored his critical condition until his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025