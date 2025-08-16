Jharkhand Mourns: State Honors Education Minister Ramdas Soren

The Jharkhand government has declared a state-wide mourning period to honor the late Education Minister Ramdas Soren, following his death in a Delhi hospital. A government statement confirmed that all official functions will be suspended for the day.

The National Flag in Jharkhand will remain at half-mast as a sign of respect for Soren, whose body arrived in Ranchi on Saturday. Soren died late Friday night while receiving treatment in Delhi.

The 62-year-old leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party was on life support after a fall at his residence. A team of specialized doctors monitored his critical condition until his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)