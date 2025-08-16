Left Menu

Kremlin Aide Ushakov Addresses Summit Speculations

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov shared that discussions about a potential three-way summit involving the Russian, U.S., and Ukrainian presidents have not occurred. The timeline for the next meeting between President Putin and U.S. President Trump is also uncertain, following their recent summit in Alaska.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:47 IST
Kremlin Aide Ushakov Addresses Summit Speculations
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Saturday that there have been no discussions about arranging a trilateral summit between the Russian, U.S., and Ukrainian presidents, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Ushakov noted uncertainty regarding when President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump would hold their next meeting after Friday's summit in Alaska.

These comments highlight the current state of international diplomatic engagements involving the three nations.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025