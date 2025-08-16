Kremlin Aide Ushakov Addresses Summit Speculations
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov shared that discussions about a potential three-way summit involving the Russian, U.S., and Ukrainian presidents have not occurred. The timeline for the next meeting between President Putin and U.S. President Trump is also uncertain, following their recent summit in Alaska.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:47 IST
- Russia
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Saturday that there have been no discussions about arranging a trilateral summit between the Russian, U.S., and Ukrainian presidents, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Ushakov noted uncertainty regarding when President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump would hold their next meeting after Friday's summit in Alaska.
These comments highlight the current state of international diplomatic engagements involving the three nations.
