Global Leaders React: High-Stakes Trump-Putin Summit Falls Short

Following a high-stakes summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, world leaders expressed concerns over the lack of progress in ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite the presence of dialogue, the meeting did not yield any significant breakthroughs.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide criticized Russia's repeated justifications for its illegal invasion of Ukraine and emphasized the need for increased pressure on Moscow. He warned against Putin's attempts to divide Europe and the United States.

Similarly, Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova stated that the meeting revealed Putin's intent to exploit the West and continue spreading propaganda. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, however, highlighted the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels, stressing that peace could only be achieved through negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)