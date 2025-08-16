Global Leaders React: High-Stakes Trump-Putin Summit Falls Short
World leaders reacted to the summit between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin, highlighting the lack of progress in resolving the Ukraine war. There is a call for unity and increased pressure on Russia, recognizing Putin's play to weaken Western cohesion while emphasizing the necessity of dialogue.
Following a high-stakes summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, world leaders expressed concerns over the lack of progress in ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite the presence of dialogue, the meeting did not yield any significant breakthroughs.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide criticized Russia's repeated justifications for its illegal invasion of Ukraine and emphasized the need for increased pressure on Moscow. He warned against Putin's attempts to divide Europe and the United States.
Similarly, Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova stated that the meeting revealed Putin's intent to exploit the West and continue spreading propaganda. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, however, highlighted the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels, stressing that peace could only be achieved through negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Space Diplomacy: NASA and Russia's Face-to-Face Meeting Signals New Collaboration
Trump Pursues Fresh Dialogue with Canada Amid Tariff Hike
US-India Tensions Rise Over Russian Oil Imports
Trump Warns Medvedev: Tensions Rise Over Russia-India Relations
Bosnian Court Bans Pro-Russia Leader Milorad Dodik from Politics